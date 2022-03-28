180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 927.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $63.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

