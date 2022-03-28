180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Shares of APD opened at $246.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.