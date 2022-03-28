180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $313.76 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.35 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

