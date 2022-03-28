180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 673 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

