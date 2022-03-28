180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

