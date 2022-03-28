180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $211.75 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

