$183.67 Million in Sales Expected for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXTGet Rating) will announce sales of $183.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $184.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $744.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $747.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $783.80 million, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $793.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYXT. UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

CYXT stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.