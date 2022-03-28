$183.67 Million in Sales Expected for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $183.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $184.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $744.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $747.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $783.80 million, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $793.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.
CYXT stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.
About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
