$187.38 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to report sales of $187.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.85 million to $205.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $915.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 150,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. 917,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,350. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 163.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.