$2.07 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.12. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $212.02. 12,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.39. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.