$275.87 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will report $275.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.30 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.08. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

