$30.22 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.19 million and the highest is $31.25 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $104.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $668,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

