325 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $156.15. 4,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.