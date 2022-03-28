361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 313.5% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 765.0 days.

Shares of TSIOF opened at $0.48 on Monday. 361 Degrees International has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

