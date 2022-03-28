37,967 Shares in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

CRGY stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Crescent Energy Company has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.