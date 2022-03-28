3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.47. 2,674,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

