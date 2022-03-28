$4.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will announce $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.94. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $4.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $18.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.44 to $19.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $21.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,678,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.41. 1,228,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,818. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $185.21 and a one year high of $272.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.