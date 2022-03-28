40,000 Shares in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 110.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 171.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

