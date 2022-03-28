$465.75 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will report $465.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $466.50 million. Synaptics reported sales of $325.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $217.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

