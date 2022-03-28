4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX) Insider Acquires A$10,002.70 in Stock

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX – Get Rating) insider Andreas Fouras bought 11,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,002.70 ($7,409.41).
The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
4DMedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
