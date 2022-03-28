$5.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.81 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $23.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 billion to $24.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.04. 115,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,026. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.40. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $273.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.