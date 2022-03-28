5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNP shares. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of VNP stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.22. 131,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.49. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.97 and a 1-year high of C$4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$196.09 million and a PE ratio of 47.23.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

