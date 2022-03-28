$6.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will post $6.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.11 billion and the lowest is $5.89 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $26.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $30.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

NYSE SLB opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $30,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.