6,084 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,084 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Autodesk by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $212.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average is $264.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.