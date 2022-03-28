6,462 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
