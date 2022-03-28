738 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB remained flat at $$128.16 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,506. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

