$84.77 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will post sales of $84.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,416.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $457.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 6,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

