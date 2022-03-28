$841.21 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $841.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $812.00 million and the highest is $859.40 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $777.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $538.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.60 and its 200 day moving average is $586.65. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

