86 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.68. 676,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,535. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

