A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Increased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,816. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

