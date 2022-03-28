AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

AAON stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AAON by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

