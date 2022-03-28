ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 42 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 34.21.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

