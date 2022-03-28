ABBC Coin (ABBC) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $145.81 million and approximately $44.55 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 978,070,305 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation . The official website for ABBC Coin is www.abbcfoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

