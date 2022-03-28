ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAVMY shares. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue lowered ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.