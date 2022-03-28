Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The stock has a market cap of C$325.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.75.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$25.95 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

