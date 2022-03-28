Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$19.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$21.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.75. The firm has a market cap of C$327.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$25.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Acadian Timber (Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.