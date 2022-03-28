Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target Cut to €37.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.50 ($42.31) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Accor from €37.08 ($40.75) to €35.50 ($39.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €37.00 ($40.66) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Accor has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

