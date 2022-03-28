AdTheorent’s (ADTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
ADTH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Genuity Capital initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.
NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $7.76 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12.
AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.