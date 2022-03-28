AdTheorent’s (ADTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

ADTH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Genuity Capital initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $7.76 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,941,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,792,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

