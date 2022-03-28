Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the February 28th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ADVZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.