AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

