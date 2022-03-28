AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,654 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $107.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

