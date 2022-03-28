AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,580 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

