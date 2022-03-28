AE Wealth Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.92 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

