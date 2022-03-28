AE Wealth Management LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

PAWZ opened at $66.37 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.

