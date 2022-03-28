AE Wealth Management LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $66.37 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00.

