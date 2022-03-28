AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

