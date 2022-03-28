AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,133 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

