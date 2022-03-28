AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,133 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last 90 days. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

