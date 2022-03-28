AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.