AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,756 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,756 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.39. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $94.60 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

