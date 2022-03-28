AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 2,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $4,926,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $3,143,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 376,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,681 and sold 634,025 shares valued at $27,704,768.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

